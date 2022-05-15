220516-N-CM110-2129 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Timmy Sorm, from Milkawalkee, Wisconsin, left, teaches a Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman firefighting techniques during a general quarters drill on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022