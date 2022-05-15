220516-N-TT639-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joshua Clary, from Stockton, California, passes information to a repair locker during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 07:19
|Photo ID:
|7198848
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-TT639-1040
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 220516-N-TT639-1040 [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
