220516-N-TT639-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joshua Clary, from Stockton, California, passes information to a repair locker during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 16, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 07:19 Photo ID: 7198848 VIRIN: 220516-N-TT639-1040 Resolution: 2432x3648 Size: 850.23 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220516-N-TT639-1040 [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.