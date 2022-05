220512-N-XN177-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Connor Waterman, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, conducts maintenance on a gas turbine engine in main machinery room two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

