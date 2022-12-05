220512-N-XN177-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Staniscia, from Philadelphia, records gauge readings during a roving watch in main machinery room two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

