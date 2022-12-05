220512-N-XN177-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Staniscia, from Philadelphia, records gauge readings during a roving watch in main machinery room two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 23:42 Photo ID: 7196589 VIRIN: 220512-N-XN177-1017 Resolution: 4406x2935 Size: 1.2 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220512-N-XN177-1017 [Image 48 of 48], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.