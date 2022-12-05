220512-N-XN177-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate Fireman Noah Calandres, from San Antonio, checks a console in main machinery room two during a roving watch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

