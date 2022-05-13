220512-N-IL330-1084 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Lyzalee Rusado, from New York, conducts training on emergency engine maintenance aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

