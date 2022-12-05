Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220512-N-XN177-1035 [Image 37 of 48]

    220512-N-XN177-1035

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220512-N-XN177-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Chailyn Cummins, from Mechanicsville, Virginia, conducts maintenance on a gas turbine engine in main machinery room two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 23:42
    Photo ID: 7196594
    VIRIN: 220512-N-XN177-1035
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220512-N-XN177-1035 [Image 48 of 48], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220512-N-CM110-1003
    220512-N-CM110-1013
    220512-N-CM110-1026
    220512-N-CM110-1051
    220512-N-CM110-1061
    220512-N-IL330-1003
    220512-N-IL330-2052
    220512-N-IL330-1066
    220512-N-IL330-2086
    220512-N-IL330-2094
    220512-N-IL330-2104
    220512-N-IL330-2135
    220512-N-IL330-2145
    220512-N-IL330-2147
    220512-N-IL330-2140
    220512-N-IL330-2165
    220512-N-IL330-2170
    220512-N-LY160-1005
    220512-N-LY160-1016
    220512-N-LY160-1024
    220512-N-LY160-1034
    220512-N-VJ326-4049
    220512-N-VJ326-4063
    220512-N-VJ326-4099
    220511-N-VJ326-4103
    220512-N-VJ326-4080
    220512-N-VJ326-8032
    220512-N-VJ326-8040
    220512-N-VJ326-8057
    220512-N-XN177-1006
    220512-N-XN177-1010
    220512-N-XN177-1017
    220512-N-XN177-1022
    220512-N-XN177-1023
    220512-N-XN177-1032
    220512-N-XN177-1025
    220512-N-XN177-1035
    220512-N-XN177-1038
    220512-N-XN177-1041
    220512-N-XN177-1056
    220512-N-XN177-1068
    220512-N-XN177-1070
    220512-N-XN177-1073
    220512-N-XN177-1109
    220512-N-XN177-1110
    220512-N-IL330-1012
    220512-N-IL330-1034
    220512-N-IL330-1084

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT