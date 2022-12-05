220512-N-XN177-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Chailyn Cummins, from Mechanicsville, Virginia, conducts maintenance on a gas turbine engine in main machinery room two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

