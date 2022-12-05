220512-N-VJ326-8057 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Sailors throw a surprise party for Senior Chief Logistics Specialist David Rowe, from New York, to celebrate the announcement that he will be advanced to Master Chief aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 23:42 Photo ID: 7196586 VIRIN: 220512-N-VJ326-8057 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 918.99 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220512-N-VJ326-8057 [Image 48 of 48], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.