220512-N-VJ326-8057 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Sailors throw a surprise party for Senior Chief Logistics Specialist David Rowe, from New York, to celebrate the announcement that he will be advanced to Master Chief aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 12, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 23:42
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
