Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

Capt. Taylor Ham, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot, gives a ready for takeoff signal to Senior Airman Destin Johnson, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise geared to enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillsets at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2022. Yokota Airmen practicing rapid airlift capabilities fielded four C-130Js belonging to the 36th Airlift Squadron that were escorted by eight F-16Cs belonging to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, in a joint airdrop training mission. During the ACE training event, Misawa and Yokota Airmen worked together to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

