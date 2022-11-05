Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

Seven F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, prepare for a training sortie at Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16Cs and ground crew Airmen deployed to Yokota to participate in the exercise. The U.S. Air Force utilizes ACE to better compete with its adversaries and joint training between the 35th Fighter Wing and the 374th Airlift Wing helps their Airmen execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

