Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

A C-130J Super Hercules, belonging to the 36th Airlift Squadron, in mid-takeoff from Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise geared to enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillsets, May 11, 2022. Yokota Airmen practiced rapid airlift capabilities fielded four C-130Js that were escorted by eight F-16Cs belonging to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, in a joint airdrop training mission. During the ACE training event, Misawa and Yokota Airmen worked together to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

