Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off from Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise geared to enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillsets, May 11, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16Cs, along with pilots and supporting ground crew members, deployed to Yokota for the exercise. During the ACE training event, the deployed F-16Cs trained alongside 374th Airlift Wing Airmen to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

