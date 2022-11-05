Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

    JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, speeds down the runway during takeoff from Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise geared to enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillsets, May 11, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16Cs, along with pilots and supporting ground crew members, deployed to Yokota for the exercise. During the ACE training event, the deployed F-16Cs trained alongside 374th Airlift Wing Airmen to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 22:55
    Photo ID: 7194110
    VIRIN: 220511-F-HU835-2145
    Resolution: 4129x2323
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise
    Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota &ndash; Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Yokota
    ACE
    Misawa
    36th AS
    14th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT