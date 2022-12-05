Yokota – Misawa Airmen participate in joint ACE exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, speeds down the runway during takeoff from Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise geared to enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillsets, May 11, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16Cs, along with pilots and supporting ground crew members, deployed to Yokota for the exercise. During the ACE training event, the deployed F-16Cs trained alongside 374th Airlift Wing Airmen to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey) see less | View Image Page

Yokota Air Base’s iconic C-130J Super Hercules has been joined by 12 F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan, as Airmen and aircraft participated in a joint Agile Combat Employment training exercise May 12, 2022.



Airmen utilize ACE training to be ready for deployment and work with other units, often under stressful conditions and environments.



During this exercise, Airmen from the 14th Fighter Squadron deployed to Yokota Air Base in a simulated dispersal of fighter aircraft forces, and trained on providing air support to C-130Js from the 36th Airlift Squadron as they trained to perform escorted cargo airdrop missions.



“We’re flying an integrated mission with Yokota’s 36th Airlift Squadron,” Maj. Travis Griffitt, 14th FS F-16C pilot and assistant director of operations. “This interoperability practice is important to familiarize our fighter pilots and airlift pilots with each other, how we move and communicate, to efficiently and safely execute missions.”



Misawa and Yokota Airmen worked together throughout the ACE training event, in an effort to sustain a competitive edge over adversaries, and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power.