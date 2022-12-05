PHILIPPINE SEA (May 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan McMillen, from St. Paul, Ore., teaches Sailors about tactical team movements during a force protection class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7194012
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-JO829-1002
|Resolution:
|4625x3304
|Size:
|984.58 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gridley conducts force protection training [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
