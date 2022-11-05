Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2022) Ensign Trevor North, from Johnstown, Ohio, uses a boatswain’s pipe whistle over an intercom system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|05.11.2022
|05.12.2022 21:18
|7194005
|220511-N-JO829-1001
|4292x3066
|981.72 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
