Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal [Image 2 of 11]

    Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, right, commanding officer, addresses the crew over an intercom system during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7194006
    VIRIN: 220511-N-JO829-1020
    Resolution: 4744x3389
    Size: 985.27 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal
    Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal
    Gridley conducts a Naval Surface Fire Support training evolution
    Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal
    Gridley conducts maintenance on a M240B machine gun
    Gridley conducts flight operations
    Gridley conducts flight operations
    Gridley conducts force protection training
    Gridley conducts flight operations
    Gridley conducts force protection training
    Gridley conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gridley
    Spotlight
    Sailor
    DDG
    WoW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT