PHILIPPINES SEA (May 11, 2022) Seaman Donovan Wallace, right, from Pueblo, Colo., poses for a picture with Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, middle, commanding officer, and various other departmental leaders during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:18 Photo ID: 7194008 VIRIN: 220511-N-JO829-1034 Resolution: 4465x3189 Size: 1015.78 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts a Warrior of the Week reveal [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.