Gridley conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 12, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), during flight operations. Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7194013
    VIRIN: 220512-N-JO829-1022
    Resolution: 2429x3400
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Gridley
    Helo
    DDG
    MH-60R
    HSM 71

