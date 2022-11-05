Gridley conducts maintenance on a M240B machine gun

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2022) Interior communications Electrician 1st Class Evan Wilson, right, from Portland, Ore., supervises Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class John Bondy, from Virginia Beach, Va., while conducting maintenance on a M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

