Gridley conducts force protection training

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan McMillen, left, from St. Paul, Ore., teaches Sailors about tactical team movements during a force protection class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

