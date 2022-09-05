23rd CES conducts live-fire training

U.S. Air Force Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Schoneboom, 23rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, execute a mechanical breach on a training door at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Cook separated the door from the door frame to override the locking mechanism, allowing entry. The Halligan tool, used for the breach, is essential equipment for firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

