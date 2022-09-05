23rd CES conducts live-fire training

A 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter helmet is displayed prior to live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May, 9, 2022. Firefighters conduct training to solve problems in an ever-evolving environment and maintain constant unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)
