23rd CES conducts live-fire training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Alexis, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, right, checks the personal protective equipment on Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, during a live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Cook participated in the training to familiarize himself with the daily challenges of firefighters in the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

