    23rd CES conducts live-fire training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Alexis, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, middle, briefs participants before live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. The live-fire scenario prepared responders to tackle domestic structure fires. In this case, the exercise simulated a two-story house that was already engulfed and required a mechanical breach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:00
    Photo ID: 7190960
    VIRIN: 220509-F-TT702-1138
    Resolution: 5506x3676
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd CES conducts live-fire training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

