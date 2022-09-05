U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Alexis, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, middle, briefs participants before live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. The live-fire scenario prepared responders to tackle domestic structure fires. In this case, the exercise simulated a two-story house that was already engulfed and required a mechanical breach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:00 Photo ID: 7190960 VIRIN: 220509-F-TT702-1138 Resolution: 5506x3676 Size: 8.81 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd CES conducts live-fire training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.