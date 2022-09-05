23rd CES conducts live-fire training

U.S. Air Force Donald Carey, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, monitors a live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Carey is responsible for ensuring the competence and confidence of his team during training and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

