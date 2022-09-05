U.S. Air Force Donald Carey, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, monitors a live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Carey is responsible for ensuring the competence and confidence of his team during training and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7190964
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-TT702-1383
|Resolution:
|4741x3165
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CES conducts live-fire training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT