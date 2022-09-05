U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Studdard, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, left, and Christopher Hobbs, 23rd CES firetruck driver, put out a fire during a live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. During the training, the instructors ensured the temperature of the room did not exceed 650 degrees Fahrenheit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7190963
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-TT702-1250
|Resolution:
|5742x3833
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CES conducts live-fire training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
