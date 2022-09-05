U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalen Gregory, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, tears apart a hay bale in preparation for live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Bales of hay and wood pallets were used as fire starters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:00 Photo ID: 7190959 VIRIN: 220509-F-TT702-1080 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.15 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd CES conducts live-fire training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.