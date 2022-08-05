220508-N-JO823-1047 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Ensign Mike Hanling scans Tokyo Bay for vessels from the pilot house of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:03 Photo ID: 7181447 VIRIN: 220508-N-JO823-1047 Resolution: 6570x4385 Size: 893.98 KB Location: TOKYO BAY, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Underway Routine Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.