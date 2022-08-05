USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Underway Routine Operations

220508-N-JO823-1057 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Lt. Justin Blackston and Senior Chief Quartermaster Samantha Honaker, members of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76) navigation department, review their location in the ship’s pilot house. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022