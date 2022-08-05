Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Underway Routine Operations

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Underway Routine Operations

    TOKYO BAY, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220508-N-JO823-1038 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Sailors watch for and report vessels from the pilot house of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:03
    Location: TOKYO BAY, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Underway Routine Operations, by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Japan"
    Bridge
    Sailors
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

