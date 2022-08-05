220508-N-BR419-1064 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Sailors attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:02 Photo ID: 7181440 VIRIN: 220508-N-BR419-1064 Resolution: 4534x3023 Size: 977.07 KB Location: TOKYO BAY, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.