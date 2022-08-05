Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations

    TOKYO BAY, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220508-N-BR419-1088 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Dominique Mendez-Lopez, from Brandywine, Maryland, signals to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:02
    Photo ID: 7181441
    VIRIN: 220508-N-BR419-1088
    Resolution: 4149x2766
    Size: 855.63 KB
    Location: TOKYO BAY, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Squadrons
    Flight Ops
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

