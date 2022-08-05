220508-N-BR419-1088 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Dominique Mendez-Lopez, from Brandywine, Maryland, signals to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 23:02
|Photo ID:
|7181441
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-BR419-1088
|Resolution:
|4149x2766
|Size:
|855.63 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO BAY, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT