220508-N-BR419-1058 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Gregory Blandon, left, from Los Angeles, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Dimmick, from Lapeer, Michigan, prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:02 Photo ID: 7181437 VIRIN: 220508-N-BR419-1058 Resolution: 4284x2856 Size: 620.58 KB Location: TOKYO BAY, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.