319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

Steven Passement, Skydio technical training instructor, shows Senior Airman Destiny Hernandez, 319th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, a sensor on the Skydio XD2 during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 28, 2022. The drone is equipped with dual sensor combining camera and thermal features, allowing Airmen to operate during the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

