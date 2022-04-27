Senior Airman Roberto Bravo, 319th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, catches a landing drone during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. The drones can be operated at ground level getting up close to dangerous situations to get eyes on the scene without putting members at risk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7180589 VIRIN: 220427-F-CI246-1280 Resolution: 7666x5111 Size: 970.17 KB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.