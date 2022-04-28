Members from the 319th Security Forces Squadron, University of North Dakota, and Skydio pose for a group photo taken by a drone during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 28, 2022. The UAS provides real time oversight of local terrain, day or night to give any ground unit access to an organic ISR asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7180594 VIRIN: 220428-F-CI246-1075 Resolution: 7868x5246 Size: 2.1 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.