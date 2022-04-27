Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 4 of 7]

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Marcus Kelly, 319th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, practices a drone landing during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. Over the course of three days, members familiarized themselves with the drone features to potentially conduct daily operations more efficiently such as security patrol and incident response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    drone
    SUAS
    UND

