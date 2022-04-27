Senior Airman Marcus Kelly, 319th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, practices a drone landing during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. Over the course of three days, members familiarized themselves with the drone features to potentially conduct daily operations more efficiently such as security patrol and incident response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7180591 VIRIN: 220427-F-CI246-1298 Resolution: 7506x5004 Size: 2.74 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.