319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

Senior Airman Michael Engleman, 319th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, and Steven Passement, Skydio technical training instructor watch as the drone prepares to land during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. The drone can scan skies and fly low in obstacle dense, hard to reach areas such as cliffs, river banks, ravines and ditches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 04.27.2022
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US