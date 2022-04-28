Senior Airman Destiny Hernandez, 319th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, watches a live view picture of a deployed drone during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 28, 2022. The drone can be used to provide overwatch of a range up to six miles away from the operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7180592 VIRIN: 220428-F-CI246-1020 Resolution: 8109x5406 Size: 1.5 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.