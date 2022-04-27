319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

From left to right, Donald Rescigno, University of North Dakota unmanned aircraft systems associate, Daniel Myles, UND UAS lead flight instructor, Senior Airman Travi Effron, 319th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller watch as Steven Passement, Skydio technical training instructor, demonstrates how to set waypoint missions on the controller during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. The UAS provides real time oversight of local terrain with context aware path planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

