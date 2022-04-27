Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 3 of 7]

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    From left to right, Donald Rescigno, University of North Dakota unmanned aircraft systems associate, Daniel Myles, UND UAS lead flight instructor, Senior Airman Travi Effron, 319th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller watch as Steven Passement, Skydio technical training instructor, demonstrates how to set waypoint missions on the controller during an unmanned aircraft system flight training course at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 27, 2022. The UAS provides real time oversight of local terrain with context aware path planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7180590
    VIRIN: 220427-F-CI246-1324
    Resolution: 6368x4245
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation
    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    319th SFS tests small UAS capabilities, seeks innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    SUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT