Team Holloman hosts local children to base

Volunteers set up concession booths May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, scheduled for May 7 and 8, will be the largest event hosted by Holloman in 11 years and will feature dozens of static aircraft displays, capabilities demonstrations, aerial performances and family activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

