    Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Holloman hosts local children to base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Steel Talon Honor Guardsmen post the colors May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Students from the Alamogordo Public School system and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets were hosted to the base to learn about the Team Holloman missions and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Holloman AFB
    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

