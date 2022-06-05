Team Holloman hosts local children to base

A C-45 from Midland, Texas, is parked on the flightline May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The aircraft has been used in such varied activities as aerial spraying, dry ice cloud seeding, firefighting, medical transport, navigation training, skydiving, skywriting and will be part of the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022
Photo by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski