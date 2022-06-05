Team Holloman hosts local children to base

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcons rehearse May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration highlighting the capabilities of the F-16 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
