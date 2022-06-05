Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Holloman hosts local children to base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcons rehearse May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration highlighting the capabilities of the F-16 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

