Team Holloman hosts local children to base

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcons rehearse May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration highlighting the capabilities of the F-16 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
Photo by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski