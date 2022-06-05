The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcons rehearse formations May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. A Thunderbirds air demonstration is a mix of formation flying and solo routines demonstrating the training and precision of Air Force pilots and the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 18:47 Photo ID: 7179857 VIRIN: 220506-F-WJ136-1391 Resolution: 4659x3106 Size: 1.92 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.