Senior Airman Andreah Ponce, 49th Security Forces installation entry controller, and Tech. Sgt. Nathan Hill, 49th Security Forces combat arms instructor, explains the features of various weapons May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th Security Forces Squadron showcased various weapons and their military working dogs during a school visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7179851 VIRIN: 220506-F-WJ136-1013 Resolution: 4646x3101 Size: 2.32 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.