A B-25 Devil Dog from Georgetown, Texas, sits on the flight line May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The B-25 was named after Major General William “Billy” Mitchell one of the pioneers of military aviation and is one of the many displays scheduled for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7179854 VIRIN: 220506-F-WJ136-1128 Resolution: 6016x4011 Size: 2.36 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.