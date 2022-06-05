Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Holloman hosts local children to base [Image 4 of 8]

    Team Holloman hosts local children to base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A B-25 Devil Dog from Georgetown, Texas, sits on the flight line May 6, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The B-25 was named after Major General William “Billy” Mitchell one of the pioneers of military aviation and is one of the many displays scheduled for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    B-25
    Devil Dog
    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

