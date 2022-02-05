Staff Sgt. Taylor Kuehne, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, exits from the tank of a C-17 Globemaster III from an access panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. In order to access the wing, the tank was depressurized and the fuel was transferred to the right-wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7175276
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-JA727-0288
|Resolution:
|4530x2629
|Size:
|655.47 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
